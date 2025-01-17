JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 431.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

