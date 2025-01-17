JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

