JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Upbound Group by 374.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Upbound Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $29.50 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.05.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.
Upbound Group Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
