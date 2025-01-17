JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 65.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000.

agilon health Trading Up 5.1 %

AGL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $198,100 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

