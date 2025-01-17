JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,546,000 after purchasing an additional 776,455 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 421,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

