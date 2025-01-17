JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 2,765,692.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.6 %

GENI opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.15. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

