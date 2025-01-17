JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.47 Million Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasterBrand by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $16.86 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

