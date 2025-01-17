JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $395,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $288,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. TD Cowen raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Despegar.com Price Performance

DESP stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.