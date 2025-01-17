JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $387.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $388.89 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $422.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.35 and its 200-day moving average is $372.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

