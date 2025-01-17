JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $470.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Shares of DE stock opened at $439.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

