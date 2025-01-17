JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Price

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.