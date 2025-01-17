JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 430

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.38) to GBX 430 ($5.26) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at GBX 382.80 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.30. The firm has a market cap of £9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,392.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517.60 ($6.33).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Baldwin bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($37,899,180.23). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

