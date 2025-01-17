JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.
Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $19.70 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $556.19 million, a P/E ratio of -218.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2,066.67%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.