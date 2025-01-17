JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,158 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234,870 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,799 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.