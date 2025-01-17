JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,100 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Erasca were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Erasca Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.