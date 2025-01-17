KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

KBH stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. KB Home has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KB Home by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

