Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $12.75

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.75 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 54.44 and a quick ratio of 54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

