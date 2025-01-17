Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -135.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

