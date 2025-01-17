KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Shares Down 12.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver and gold; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

