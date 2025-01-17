Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 2,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Kits Eyecare Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

