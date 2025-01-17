KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $747.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $652.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $552.85 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.