Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of KGS opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.52%.

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 1,348,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,558,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

