L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

