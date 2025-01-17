LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 104,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 87,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.