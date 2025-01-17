Las Vegas Sands’ (LVS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

