Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.86. 129,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 117,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Lasertec Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.