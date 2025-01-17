Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
