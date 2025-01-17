Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

