Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Limbach by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LMB shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Limbach’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

