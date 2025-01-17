Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $343.00 to $346.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 278,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 251,988 shares.The stock last traded at $358.31 and had previously closed at $362.83.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.73.

In other news, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,466.16. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,696,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,445 shares in the company, valued at $69,778,000. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,290 shares of company stock worth $17,959,596 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.96 and its 200 day moving average is $318.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

