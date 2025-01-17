Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Loews were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,134,916. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.5 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

L stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

