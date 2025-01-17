Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.19 and its 200-day moving average is $303.57. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $491.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.