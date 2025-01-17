Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 54,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

