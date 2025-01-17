Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,217,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Macerich by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

