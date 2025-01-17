Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
