MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,084,040.45. The trade was a 1.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

