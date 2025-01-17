Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 53.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.