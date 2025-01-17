Maxim Group Begins Coverage on PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get PSQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSQH

PSQ Stock Performance

NYSE PSQH opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. PSQ has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.27.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PSQ will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler acquired 1,203,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,000.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,209,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,465. Company insiders own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.