Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDP. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.58.

Shares of TSE:MDP opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$108.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

