Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 227,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 330,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,698 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

