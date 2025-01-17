MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
MELI opened at $1,837.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,853.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,901.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
