Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Mercari Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

