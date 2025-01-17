Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 17,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.