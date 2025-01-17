Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.00. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

