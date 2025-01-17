MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $17,622,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 656,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 442,975 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.