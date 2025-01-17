Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Hess by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hess by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,047,849.52. This trade represents a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $149.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.