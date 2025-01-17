Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $214.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

