Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Security Bancshares worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $47,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $178,816.68. This trade represents a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

