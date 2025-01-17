Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.