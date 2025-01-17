Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

