Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mattel by 584.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

